Esther Perel: Here's 1 thing you can do today to be happier

It's no secret that social interaction is one of the pillars of happiness. In fact, positive relationships keep us content, healthy, and can even help us live longer, according to an 85-year happiness study from Harvard University.

The path to building or maintaining strong relationships in your life, especially as an adult, can feel opaque.

Earlier this week, Esther Perel told "Ten Percent Happier" podcast host Dan Harris there is one thing people can do today to increase their happiness and forge stronger bonds: ask someone to hang out tonight.

Perel is a Belgium American psychotherapist known for her bestselling books, widely viewed TED Talks, and her podcast "Where Should We Begin?" which focuses on intimacy and relationships.

"People may often be busy three weeks before but they're not busy the day of," she says to Harris. "It's an amazing thing how many people are going to spend the night at home."