43% of Americans with credit card debt say it's due to emergency expenses—here's how much it's costing them

The number of Americans carrying a credit card balance is climbing, with many using their credit to cover unexpected or emergency expenses, a new Bankrate report reveals. The share of credit card holders that carry a balance has increased to 49% — up from 39% in 2021, according to Bankrate's survey of 2,350 U.S. adults conducted in late November. This is likely due to the increased cost of credit card debt over the past two years. The average interest rate has climbed from an average of 16.45% in 2021 to 22.77% in October 2023, according to the Federal Reserve. Of those with credit card debt, 43% say they carry a balance because of an unexpected or emergency expense, most commonly medical bills or car and home repairs. However, financial experts don't recommend financing these costs with your credit card, if you can help it.

Why credit cards shouldn't be used for emergency expenses

Credit cards tend to have high interest rates compared with other types of loans, which makes them a terrible option for debt financing. This is why experts recommend keeping your outstanding balance at $0 each month, if possible. Paying only the monthly minimum payment is better than nothing. However, those payments only cover a fraction of the balance owed. The longer you take to pay the balance, the more interest you'll be charged, since it accrues daily. Here's an example of how interest can cost you, even if you cover more than the minimum payment. Say you want to pay off an outstanding balance worth $5,000 within a year for a credit card with a 22.7% interest rate, the current average. You'd have to make monthly payments of $469, which would include $636 in interest charges for the year, per Bankrate. However, if you took 24 months to pay off the same balance, you'd be making a monthly payment of $261. In that scenario, your total interest costs would double to $1,267 — more than a fifth of the original balance. "I tell clients all the time that a credit card is not an emergency fund and it's not a way to spend more than you earn," says David Haas, a certified financial planner in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey. "You should always plan on paying your credit card bill in full every month."

Use an emergency fund to cover unexpected expenses instead