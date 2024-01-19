Emotionally intelligent people always do these 3 things to be more successful in life, says CEO

I've spent over two decades in advertising — and 17 years running my own agency — figuring out how to best break through the noise and make genuine connections. In my industry, understanding human nature and developing high emotional intelligence are key to long-term success. While researching for my book, "The Soulful Art of Persuasion," I identified three things that the most emotionally intelligent people always do to develop authentic relationships:

1. They lead with sincerity

I've found that people who lead with sincerity are better at getting their message across to others. They don't try to show up as anything other than who they truly are. I call this the David Bowie principle. Bowie spent the beginning of his career trying to fit in. It wasn't until his "Space Oddity" record that he let go of what he thought he should do to be successful and began embracing the weirdness inside him that brought him joy. I still take this lesson to heart. It taught me the power of leading with my authentic self and my strengths, no matter how idiosyncratic they might seem.

2. They have a generous spirit

Many people's first instinct in a business setting is to ask themselves, "How do I get what I want out of this situation?" But the most emotionally intelligent people I know are also the most generous. When meeting new people, they take note of their endeavors and want to help. They ask about other people's pain points and how they can lighten their load. When you meet someone for the first time, you never know whether you will see them again. They might become a regular presence in your life, or you'll bump into them 20 years from now, when you really need them. People with emotional intelligence understand that developing relationships is a long game.

3. They are driven by curiosity