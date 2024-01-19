The 10 fastest-growing jobs in the U.S. right now—many can be remote and pay over $100,000

Jobseekers could see a more cautious, competitive labor market in 2024 as employers slow hiring and hand out smaller raises — but some roles offer brighter prospects than others.

Chief growth officer, sustainability analyst and artificial intelligence consultant are among the most in-demand roles companies are hiring for in the U.S., according to new research from LinkedIn.

On Wednesday, LinkedIn released its annual Jobs on the Rise list highlighting the 25 fastest-growing occupations over the last five years, based on the job titles that saw the most growth on its website between January 2019 and July 2023.

Given LinkedIn's ranking is based on five years of data, it's clear that these are opportunities where companies have shown "consistent interest and commitment," says Andrew Seaman, senior managing editor for jobs and career development LinkedIn News. "These are sustainable careers, they're not just flashes in the pan," he adds.

Here are the top 10 fastest-growing jobs in 2024 and how much they pay, according to data from LinkedIn and ZipRecruiter; you can read the full list of LinkedIn's top 25 jobs here.

1. Chief Growth Officer

Job description: Chief growth officers develop and execute an organization's strategies for driving revenue, expanding market presence and ensuring sustainable growth.

Salary range: $41,500-$269,500

Top locations hiring: Washington, D.C.-Baltimore area, New York City, Dallas

2. Government Program Analyst

Job description: Government program analysts evaluate the effectiveness and efficiency of public sector programs, usually through analyzing data, ensuring compliance with regulations, monitoring budgets and more.

Salary range: $37,00-$131,500

Top locations hiring: Sacramento, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C.-Baltimore area

3. Environment Health Safety Manager

Job description: Environment health safety managers ensure that companies are fostering a safe and sustainable workplace for employees, managing risk and ensuring compliance to health, safety and environmental regulations.

Salary range: $32,000-$156,000

Top locations hiring: Atlanta, Houston, Boston

4. Director of Revenue Operations

Job description: Directors of revenue operations help oversee businesses' revenue generation practices, working closely with sales and marketing teams to optimize business growth and ensure overall efficiency.

Salary range: $34,000-$179,500

Top locations hiring: San Francisco, New York City, Boston

5. Sustainability Analyst

Job description: Sustainability analysts evaluate an organization's environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts and identify opportunities for efficiency, responsible resource use and positive social impact.

Salary range: $42,500-$138,500

Top locations hiring: New York City, Chicago, Atlanta

6. Advanced Practice Provider

Job description: Advanced practice providers are licensed medical providers, such as physician assistants or nurse practitioners, who perform primary care services for patients, including assessing lab results, delivering diagnoses and administering treatment plans.

Salary range: $39,000-$166,000

Top locations hiring: Kansas City, Austin, Chicago

7. Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion

Job description: Vice presidents of diversity and inclusion cultivate inclusive workplaces through the design and implementation of policies relating to diversity, equity and inclusion within an organization.

Salary range: $43,500-$277,500

Top locations hiring: New York City, Chicago, Washington, D.C.-Baltimore area

8. Artificial Intelligence Consultant

Job description: Artificial intelligence consultants advise organizations on the implementation of AI technologies in their business operations and product offerings.

Salary range: $60,500-$151,000

Top locations hiring: San Francisco, Boston, New York City

9. Recruiter

Job description: Recruiters source, evaluate and help hire qualified candidates for open roles within organizations.

Salary range: $25,000-$93,500

Top locations hiring: Dallas, New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C.-Baltimore area

10. Artificial Intelligence Engineer

Job description: Artificial intelligence engineers develop, implement and train AI models and algorithms, using programming languages to create intelligent systems that can perform tasks traditionally requiring human intelligence.

Salary range: $44,000-$173,500

Top locations hiring: San Francisco, New York City, Washington, D.C.-Baltimore area



Nearly every role on LinkedIn's list offers remote or hybrid job opportunities, indicating that employers are continuing to heed workers' demands for flexible work.

Competition for open roles could be fierce. Nearly 85% of workers say they are considering looking for a new job, a 27% increase over last year, LinkedIn reports. LinkedIn found that "job search intensity," which measures the number of people actively applying to jobs, is up 21% on its platform year over year.

But knowing where the emerging opportunities are can help job seekers optimize their search and land a role with strong job security, says Seaman.

Some companies are still reeling from the long, economic hangover of the Covid-19 pandemic and looking for ways to insulate themselves from future disruptions, says Seaman.

As a result, there's a growing demand for professionals in AI and revenue operations who can help companies achieve sustainable, scalable growth, either through leveraging new, efficient technologies or streamlining the systems that support their revenue cycle, he says.

Sustainability jobs are also in high demand as more countries pledge to reduce carbon emissions and tighten environmental regulations.

"Even if you aren't interested in these specific jobs, paying attention to where demand is can help you navigate these rapid changes in the job market a little better and pivot accordingly," says Seaman. "It's a better approach than entering one profession upon graduating high school or college and hoping it carries you to retirement," says Seaman.

