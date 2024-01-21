Mortgage interest rates expected to drop in 2024—here's how much you could save on monthly payments

If you were priced out of the housing market in 2023, you might have better luck finding an affordable home in 2024.

Mortgage rates are expected to decrease by nearly 1% by year's end — from 6.6% down to as little as 5.75% — according to recent housing forecasts. That's good news for buyers, as the decrease would reduce their monthly mortgage costs by roughly $200 for a median-priced home.

On Thursday, 30-year fixed mortgage rates slid to 6.6% after peaking at 7.79% in October 2023, per Freddie Mac data. That's the lowest they've been since May 2023.

Rates in 2024 are expected to "moderate toward a more normal level," with 30-year fixed averages dropping below 6% by the end of the year, according to a revised outlook published by Fannie Mae's Economic & Strategic Research group on Thursday.

This lines up with other recent projections: