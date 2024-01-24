Scammers can use AI tools to clone the voices of you and your family—how to protect yourself

A robocall impersonating President Joe Biden urged New Hampshire voters not to participate in Tuesday's presidential primary — and it probably won't be the last AI voice scam this election season.

"Of course, this will be used by foreign nation states just like the trolling farms they already have. This is just another weapon in the arsenal," Adrianus Warmenhoven, a cybersecurity expert at NordVPN, tells CNBC Make It.

The fraudulent robocall begins by saying, "What a bunch of malarkey," in a voice that sounds like President Biden's, according to NBC News. The call then instructs recipients to "save your vote for the November election" and refrain from participating in the nation's first presidential primary, which is when voters choose which candidate they would like to be their political party's nominee in the general election.

New Hampshire's Attorney General's office says it has launched an investigation following a series of complaints about the robocalls.

"Although the voice in the robocall sounds like the voice of President Biden, this message appears to be artificially generated based on initial indications," the attorney general's office said in a Jan. 22 statement. "These messages appear to be an unlawful attempt to disrupt the New Hampshire Presidential Primary Election and to suppress New Hampshire voters."

Thanks to the rapid development of the type of AI technology used to clone and mimic people's voices, these types of AI-powered schemes are becoming more common — and scammers aren't just spoofing well-known public figures.

In March, the Federal Trade Commission issued a consumer alert warning people that scammers could target them by using AI technology to clone the voice of a family member in order to convince them to send the scammers money.