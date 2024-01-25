Tom Holland's 'seven-figure' 'Avengers' paycheck once got sent to the wrong actor: 'It was an astonishing amount of money'

On screen, Tom Holland plays a character with a secret identity. In real life, he had a case of mistaken identity.

The "Spider-Man" actor's massive bonus for the box office success of an "Avengers" film was once sent to similarly-named actor Tom Hollander.

Hollander, a fellow Brit known to many for his role in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise as well as "The White Lotus", revealed the mix-up during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers this week.

The 56-year-old said that his agency confused his name with Holland's and sent him the younger actor's box office bonus while he was at a play.

"I got an email from the agency saying, 'Payment advice slip: Your first box office bonus for 'The Avengers','" Hollander told Meyers. "And I thought, 'I don't think I'm in 'The Avengers'."