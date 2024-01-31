Are you getting enough fiber? It's one of the most overlooked nutrients, doctor says—when to consider a supplement

Why is fiber so important for overall health?

We're learning more and more just how much gut health can affect other areas of our lives including brain health, immunity and skin health, Petrucci says. "The gut has a favorite food, and that favorite food is fiber," she notes. "What happens is, if you don't get enough fiber, then the bugs, or the microbes that are very important [and] that line your entire gastrointestinal system, they don't get what they need. So they don't have that good material to chomp on [and] they start chomping on the gut lining." This process leads to what is commonly known as "leaky gut," Petrucci says. Leaky gut is essentially large cracks in your gut lining that can invite harmful things into your gut like toxins and partially digested food, which can cause inflammation, according to Harvard Health Publishing. "So it's just something that we need to keep in check," Petrucci says. "Fiber happens to be an easy way that we can do that." Having a diet that is high in fiber can also help to maintain hormone levels in women, she adds. Fiber has been found to reduce blood sugar and estrogen levels, which may be why it was linked to an 8% lower chance of developing breast cancer in women who ate fiber-rich diets in comparison to those who didn't.

How should you get your daily fiber intake?