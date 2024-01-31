‘Reduce some of those tantrums': 4 simple tips from a psychologist to manage your child’s screen time

Managing your child's screen time can be one of the most challenging aspects of modern parenting.

Over two-thirds of parents cite "overuse of devices [and] screen time" as their top concern for their children, according to the 2023 C.S. Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's Health.

One way to ease that burden is for parents to go easy on themselves when they allow their kids extra screen time, especially if it means the parents have more time to finish some work or household chores, says psychologist Claire Christensen.

Christensen, a children's media researcher at SRI International, says it's important for parents to remember that not all screen time is bad. Watching high-quality, educational content can help your kids learn important skills and develop emotional intelligence — which can help them grow into successful adults.

"I encourage families, instead of cutting back on all their screen time, to sit down and think about what needs [it's] meeting. Let's keep screen time where it's working for us," Christensen tells CNBC Make It.

Christensen recommends that parents strive for a balance they're comfortable with for their own families. That means parents will still often find themselves looking for better ways to avoid an emotional meltdown from their child when it's time to transition away from screen time to other activities, like sitting down for a family meal or going to bed.

Then, Christensen says, it's time to "troubleshoot and problem solve."

Here are her top tips for helping young children transition away from screen time without triggering a tantrum.

Have rules in place, and be consistent

While banning all screen time is an over-reaction, Christensen says parents should still have rules in place and aim to stick to them to create a routine.

"Research shows that kids are less likely to have problematic relationships with their media use if their parents have rules," she says.

Christensen recommends creating a media-watching routine. Plan out when your kids engage with screen time, and for how long. Doing that helps you be more proactive about steering kids toward higher-quality content.