There are 2 essential questions everyone should ask themselves before having kids, psychologist says

There are lots of practical considerations discussed prior to having kids: How much time will I need to take off work? Can my family help with childcare? How much will the actual birth cost?

Knowing these answers is important, but just because you are financially prepared to have a baby doesn't mean you are emotionally ready, says Aliza Pressman, a developmental psychologist, co-founder of the Mount Sinai Parenting Center, and author of the upcoming book "The 5 Principles of Parenting: Your Essential Guide to Raising Good Humans."

Before having kids, Pressman says you should ask yourself two questions: "What do I value?" and "What does this family value?"

"When we don't define our values, we and our children are much more susceptible to peer pressure, social media influence, and the extremes of group thinking," Pressman says. "With clear values, we can make decisions with more confidence and clarity."

Here's how to narrow down what your values are and figure out what role you want them to play in your kids' lives: