'I'm not being chased by a bear' and other parenting mantras that can help you raise resilient kids

You're never going to be the perfect parent. And trying to be is setting yourself up for a lot of disappointment.

You can, however, be the parent your child needs, says Aliza Pressman, a developmental psychologist, co-founder of the Mount Sinai Parenting Center, and author of the upcoming book "The 5 Principles of Parenting: Your Essential Guide to Raising Good Humans."

This doesn't require you to have a monk-like approach to child-rearing. Instead, Pressman implores parents to practice patience and forgiveness with themselves.

To do this, she offers up three mantras that can help parents reflect before acting. They can also demonstrate to kids how not to be so reactive in stressful situations.

Say these while taking a deep breath, Pressman says. Maybe put your hand on your belly or your heart.