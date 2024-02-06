Black and brown people struggle to get enough vitamin D—what to know about the vital nutrient and when you might need a supplement

Melanated people have to 'work a little harder' to get the vitamin D they need

People with darker skin have more melanin than people with lighter skin, and there are some wonderful health benefits of having more melanin, Perkins says. "Melanin is fantastic because it protects us against skin cancer, but in protecting us against skin cancer, it blocks the UVB rays, that your body needs to make vitamin D," she says. "So in that case, it means that we have to work a little harder to get enough of the sunlight we need for our body to make vitamin D. So it's our melanin, that's helping save us. But also, we have to work against [it] a little bit to get that vitamin D." For Black and brown people, this means getting more sunlight without sunscreen each day, eating foods high in vitamin D and potentially, speaking with your doctor about taking supplements, Perkins says. "So when it comes to the sun, a fair skinned person can spend about 20 minutes in direct sunlight without sunblock, and that will help them get the amount of vitamin D that they need," she says. "Whereas brown people, we have to get at least 30 to 40 minutes, depending on how much melanin you have in your skin, in order to get the amount of sunlight you need to make the vitamin D." It's also important to note that location matters when considering how much vitamin D a person gets, Mieses Malchuk says. "Regardless of your skin color, if you live in the United States, you're probably not getting enough sun exposure to make sufficient amounts of vitamin D," she adds. The standard recommendation of daily vitamin D intake is about 400 international units for anyone under the age of one, and around 600 IUs for people ages one and above, according to the National Institutes of Health. Those over the age of 70 should aim to get about 800 IUs. Standard recommendations for vitamin D level intake start at base level, "assuming that you're not starting with a deficiency," Mieses Malchuk says. "And so the best approach is actually to talk with your family medicine physician." You can find out your current vitamin D levels by bringing it up to your doctor. "This is one of the levels in your body that can be checked with a blood test. And from that blood test result, your doctor can tell you exactly how much vitamin D supplementation you need, to either get your levels back to normal or to maintain the current level that you have," Mieses Malchuk says. Not every doctor will automatically check your vitamin D levels during a regular blood panel, so aim to ask during your next physical "if you've never known what your vitamin D levels [are]" and "you're a brown person," Perkins says. When someone expresses that they're feeling depressive symptoms or have very low energy, doctors will "check your iron, we'll check your blood count, and we'll check your vitamin D because you may be feeling sluggish mentally and physically because you don't have the nutrients you need to build build bone or to make red blood cells," she adds. Thankfully, it can be pretty simple to get more vitamin D.

The 3 best sources of vitamin D