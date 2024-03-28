When her doctor doubted the severity of her morning sickness, this geneticist and Time Woman of the Year found the cause herself

Geneticist Marlena Fezjo says she had bad morning sickness during her first pregnancy, but the symptoms she experienced during her second pregnancy in 1999 were much worse.

The only time Fezjo wasn't nauseous, she says, is when she laid "completely still and flat," and she wasn't able to hold down food or drinks.

Fezjo was eventually diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum (HG), but when she talked about her symptoms with her doctor, they didn't believe they were as bad as she described.

"My doctor told me that people [say] this," about their symptoms of HG, "usually, because they're trying to get attention from their mothers or family members," Fezjo tells CNBC Make It.

Fezjo wasn't exaggerating in the slightest: "It was so bad that I could not eat or move without vomiting."

Hyperemesis gravidarum is a condition that causes severe vomiting during pregnancy, and it affects around 1% to 3% of pregnant women, according to the National Health Service. Notably, the U.K.'s Princess of Wales, the former Kate Middleton, struggled with the condition for all three of her pregnancies.

Fezjo says this percentage doesn't account for the people who haven't been diagnosed and believes the number is even higher.

"I ended up on IV fluids and then my doctor tried seven different medications once and nothing helped me to be able to eat or drink anything," she says. "It really was like a form of torture. And eventually, I was put on a feeding tube, but it was too late. I lost the baby in the second trimester."

Throughout the harrowing process Fezjo kept advocating for herself, but didn't stop there. She went on to discover the gene that caused her severe morning sickness symptoms.

Now, Fezjo is set to open her first healthcare center, Harmonia Healthcare, to support women with obscure health conditions that are often overlooked and underdiagnosed, including her own condition, hyperemesis gravidarum (HG).