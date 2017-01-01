Poll: Where are global equity markets headed in 2017?

Global markets hurtled in different directions after Donald Trump's surprise election victory, with investors scrambling to make sense of policies that the president-elect might endorse.

U.S. markets rallied after Trump's win on November 9, on expectations his administration would lead to higher inflation and a quicker pace of U.S. rate hikes. Even so, the Dow remained cautious in its uptrend and stopped short of reaching the elusive 20,000 mark.

Over in Asia, Indonesia's Jakarta Composite was one of the top performers, up 15.23 percent for the year even after a negative fourth quarter, while China's Shanghai Composite ended the year 12.3 percent lower, its worst year since 2011.

In Europe, Russia's RTS index led gains to close the year up a whopping 52.22 percent, while Italy's benchmark FTSE MIB ended the year down 10.2 percent as Europe's worst stock market performer.

Against the market backdrop for 2016, we want to know where you think global equity markets are headed in the new year: