Tell us what you think: What is spooking investors?

  • Wall Street saw big losses last week, with all three major stock indexes dropping by at least 3 percent.
  • The declines stateside came amid similar sell-offs observed in Europe and Asia.
  • Markets have been hit by a wave of volatility in the month of October, amid concerns over factors such as rising interest rates, poorer-than-expected earnings and political uncertainty in Europe.

Global stock markets were highly volatile in October, with major indexes seeing large losses.

Wall Street tumbled last week. The S&P 500 saw losses of 3.9 percent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 3 percent while the Nasdaq Composite shed 3.8 percent. The declines stateside came amid similar sell-offs in major Asian and European stock markets.

U.S. stocks have suffered in recent weeks as fears of rising inflation — and climbing interest rates — trim corporate profit expectations. The earnings season also saw some heavyweight tech companies posting disappointing results which have overshadowed strong economic data.

Meanwhile, in Europe, uncertainty looms over Brexit with no deal in sight while the European Commission and Italy continue to be locked in a clash over Rome's budget plan for 2019.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

