Tell us what you think: Which FAANGs are set to bite back?

Netflix burns the bears, is this the return of the F.A.N.G. trade? 5:36 PM ET Tue, 16 Oct 2018 | 06:29

Netflix shares surged by as much as 15 percent last Tuesday following better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter.

The strong advance for the stock came following weeks of weak performance from the tech sector amid turbulent market movements.

"Once again, reports of FAANG's death proved to be premature," CNBC's "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer said following the Netflix earnings beat, in reference to the acronym representing the tech giants Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google, now Alphabet.

"Amazingly, I think Alphabet and Amazon have both come down enough that they can be purchased at these very levels," Cramer said.