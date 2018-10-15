Tell us what you think: What will spark the next big market move?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite all capped their worst weekly performance since March on Friday, despite seeing strong gains for the day. The moves on Wall Street came amid a global market sell-off for the week.

Meanwhile, the earnings season is underway in the U.S., and financial giant J.P. Morgan reported Friday that third-quarter figures beat analysts' expectations.

At the same time, U.S. President Donald Trump has been vocal in his criticism of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates, even attributing last week's partial meltdown in stocks to the U.S. central bank and saying it has "gone crazy."

Also last week, fresh data showed that China's trade surplus with the U.S. widened to a record $34.13 billion in September. All this comes as the ongoing trade war between Washington and Beijing drags on.

On Sunday, China's central bank governor said it still has "plenty" of tools to counter any downside from the trade tensions.