    Trader Poll

    Poll: How should investors play President Trump’s executive orders?

    President-elect Donald Trump walks through the lobby of the New York Times following a meeting with editors at the paper on November 22, 2016.
    Spencer Platt | Getty Images
    President-elect Donald Trump walks through the lobby of the New York Times following a meeting with editors at the paper on November 22, 2016.

    It's been a mere ten days since Donald Trump was inaugurated as president of the United States, and already his flurry of executive orders has led to global criticism and protests.

    Trump's latest executive order last Friday bans travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days, and bans refugee admissions for 120 days and Syrian refugee admissions indefinitely.

    Both Democrats and Republicans attacked Trump's latest directive, saying it singles out Muslims and violates U.S. constitution, amid court challenges and protests at U.S. airports.

    Global leaders, including British Prime Minister Theresa May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have spoken outagainst therefugee ban. Iran, one of the seven countries affected, said in a statement that it will resort to "counteraction"

    Other controversial executive orders that have ruffled feathers include tightening security along the southern border to withdrawing from the U.S.-brokered Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.