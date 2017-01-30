Poll: How should investors play President Trump’s executive orders?

It's been a mere ten days since Donald Trump was inaugurated as president of the United States, and already his flurry of executive orders has led to global criticism and protests.

Trump's latest executive order last Friday bans travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days, and bans refugee admissions for 120 days and Syrian refugee admissions indefinitely.

Both Democrats and Republicans attacked Trump's latest directive, saying it singles out Muslims and violates U.S. constitution, amid court challenges and protests at U.S. airports.

Global leaders, including British Prime Minister Theresa May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have spoken outagainst therefugee ban. Iran, one of the seven countries affected, said in a statement that it will resort to "counteraction"

Other controversial executive orders that have ruffled feathers include tightening security along the southern border to withdrawing from the U.S.-brokered Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement.