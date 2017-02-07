When it comes time to move to a new city, you have to weigh the pros and cons to ensure living there will be a pleasant experience. Does the ease of getting around the city make a difference? Or the pay at a new job? What about the area's reputation as a cool place to visit?

To rank the Best Places to Live, U.S. News assesses statistics for the country's 100 largest metro areas, including each location's job market, cost of living, crime rates, educational quality, availability of top-notch health care and more. Each category is weighted based on a survey of 2,000 people across the country and what they said matters most to them when picking their next place to live. Read on for the 25 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2017.

25. Omaha, Nebraska



Nebraska's largest metro area scored highest for its value. Omaha is the second-most affordable place to live on the Best Places list, behind Des Moines, Iowa.



Metro Population: 895,919

Median Home Price: $152,450

Median Annual Salary: $44,920