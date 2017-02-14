The 13 best cities for single people looking for love

If your Valentine's Day consists of a date with Netflix and take-out for one, you're not alone: About 109 million US adults are single. And if you're looking to get coupled up, your chances might depend on where you live.

In a recent study, WalletHub compared the 150 most populated US cities across three categories: Dating economics, romance and fun, and dating opportunities. The site evaluated each category based on 29 metrics — including number of restaurants and bars per capita, online and mobile dating opportunities, and share of single population — and calculated an overall score for each city. The scores range from 28 to 70.

Read on to see the 13 best cities for single people who want to find love:

13. Houston, Texas

Total score: 57.55