Google Assistant fights back against Amazon Alexa as battle of voice AI heats up

Amazon's Alexa may have stolen the show at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this year, but it's Google Assistant that is in the limelight now.
At the Mobile World Congress, one of the biggest industry conferences in the world, device makers launched a number of smartphones that come with Google Assistant already installed.
Google Assistant is the search giant's artificial intelligence-powered voice assistant to rival Apple's Siri, Amazon's Alexa, and Microsoft's Cortana. It was introduced last year to replace Google Now, and was originally only available on the company's Pixel smartphones, its smart home speaker called Google Home, and via its chat app Allo.
But on Monday, Google said it is beginning to roll out Assistant to all phones running its Android operating system version 6.0 or newer. Google Assistant was introduced on LG's new G6 smartphone and the HMD Global Nokia devices at MWC.