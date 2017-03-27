7 LinkedIn hacks that will help you get noticed by recruiters

Many professionals update their LinkedIn profiles only when they are actively searching for a job.

That's a mistake, according to best-selling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch.

Recruiters are constantly mining LinkedIn's 467 million profiles to identify top candidates. Having a sub-par profile, which is essentially your online resume, could mean you're missing out on job opportunities.



"If you maximize your LinkedIn profile," Welch says, "you may not be looking for your next job. It could come find you."