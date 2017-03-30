VISIT CNBC.COM

How much you have to earn to be considered middle class in every state

We let you in on the median income of those considered middle class across U.S. states. But what's the minimum you have to earn to be a part of this shrinking income tier?

Pew Research Center, which defines a middle class household income as two-thirds to double the national median ($55,775 as of 2016), provided CNBC with data for all 50 states and Washington, D.C., for various household sizes.

It's important to note that there's more to class than income — class can also be defined by net worth, education and occupation, for example — but household income can be a useful tool with which to sort.

Here's the full breakdown of how much money one-, three-, and five-person families have to earn to be considered middle class throughout the country.

ALABAMA

Household of one: $21,085 to $63,254

Household of three: $36,519 to $109,558

Household of five: $47,147 to $141,439

Birmingham, Alabama.
Sean Pavorie | Getty Images
Birmingham, Alabama.

ALASKA

Household of one: $25,485 to $76,453

Household of three: $44,139 to $132,419

Household of five: $56,985 to $170,953

Anchorage, Alaska
David Ryder | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Anchorage, Alaska

ARIZONA

Household of one: $23,345 to $70,033

Household of three: $40,433 to $121,301

Household of five: $52,200 to $156,599

Tucson, Arizona
Getty Images
Tucson, Arizona

ARKANSAS

Household of one: $21,037 to $63,109

Household of three: $36,436 to $109,309

Household of five: $47,039 to $141,117

Hot Springs, Arkansas
Ionas Kaltenbach | Lonely Planet Images | Getty Images
Hot Springs, Arkansas

CALIFORNIA

Household of one: $26,999 to $80,996

Household of three: $46,763 to $140,290

Household of five: $60,371 to $181,113

Suburbs of San Diego, Calif.
Skodonnell | iStock / 360 | Getty Images
Suburbs of San Diego, Calif.

COLORADO

Household of one: $24,571 to $73,712

Household of three: $42,557 to $127,672

Household of five: $54,942 to $164,824

Boulder, Colorado
Pedro Szekely | Flickr
Boulder, Colorado

CONNECTICUT

Household of one: $26,086 to $78,256

Household of three: $45,180 to $135,543

Household of five: $58,329 to $174,984

Homes in Connecticut
Tina Buckman | Photolibrary | Getty Images
Homes in Connecticut

DELAWARE

Household of one: $24,379 to $73,135

Household of three: $42,224 to $126,673

Household of five: $54,512 to $163,534

Wilmington, Delaware.
Denis Jr. Tangney | E+ | Getty Images
Wilmington, Delaware.

WASHINGTON, D.C.

Household of one: $28,297 to $84,891

Household of three: $49,011 to $147,036

Household of five: $63,274 to $189,822

Washington, DC
Danita Delimont | Getty Images
Washington, DC

FLORIDA

Household of one: $23,753 to $71,260

Household of three: $41,141 to $123,425

Household of five: $53,114 to $159,341

Key West, Florida
Roman Boed | Flickr
Key West, Florida

GEORGIA

Household of one: $22,095 to $66,283

Household of three: $38,268 to $114,805

Household of five: $49,405 to $148,213

Macon, Georgia
Walter Bibikow | Getty Images
Macon, Georgia

HAWAII

Household of one: $27,937 to $83,809

Household of three: $48,387 to $145,162

Household of five: $62,468 to $187,403

Honolulu, Hawaii
Jan Tyler | Getty Images
Honolulu, Hawaii

IDAHO

Household of one: $22,311 to $66,932

Household of three: $38,643 to $115,929

Household of five: $49,888 to $149,664

Boise, Idaho
Anna Gorin | Getty Images
Boise, Idaho

ILLINOIS

Household of one: $24,282 to $72,846

Household of three: $42,057 to $126,173

Household of five: $54,297 to $162,889

People walk on the pedestrian bridge through Millennium Park in Chicago.
George Rose | Getty Images
People walk on the pedestrian bridge through Millennium Park in Chicago.

INDIANA

Household of one: $21,974 to $65,922

Household of three: $38,060 to $114,181

Household of five: $49,136 to $147,406

Downtown Indianapolis
Education Images | UIG | Getty Images
Downtown Indianapolis

IOWA

Household of one: $21,710 to $65,129

Household of three: $37,602 to $112,806

Household of five: $48,544 to $145,632

West Des Moines, Iowa
Source: Ryan Donnell | MONEY
West Des Moines, Iowa

KANSAS

Household of one: $21,830 to $65,490

Household of three: $37,810 to $113,431

Household of five: $48,813 to $146,439

Wichita, Kansas
John Coletti | Photolibrary | Getty Images
Wichita, Kansas

KENTUCKY

Household of one: $21,421 to $64,263

Household of three: $37,102 to $111,307

Household of five: $47,899 to $143,697

Louisville, Kentucky
Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Louisville, Kentucky

LOUISIANA

Household of one: $21,926 to $65,778

Household of three: $37,977 to $113,931

Household of five: $49,028 to $147,084

French quarter, New Orleans
Medioimages | Photodisc | Getty Images
French quarter, New Orleans

MAINE

Household of one: $23,489 to $70,466

Household of three: $40,683 to $122,051

Household of five: $52,523 to $157,567

Portland, Maine
Denis Jr. Tangney | E+ | Getty Images
Portland, Maine

MARYLAND

Household of one: $26,663 to $79,987

Household of three: $46,180 to $138,541

Household of five: $59,619 to $178,855

A homeowner trims her yard in the Kenwood Park neighborhood on Dec. 10, 2016 in Bethesda, Md.
Benjamin C. Tankersley | For The Washington Post | Getty Images
A homeowner trims her yard in the Kenwood Park neighborhood on Dec. 10, 2016 in Bethesda, Md.

MASSACHUSETTS

Household of one: $25,797 to $77,390

Household of three: $44,681 to $134,043

Household of five: $57,683 to $173,049

Boston, Massachusetts
Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau
Boston, Massachusetts

MICHIGAN

Household of one: $22,648 to $67,942

Household of three: $39,226 to $117,678

Household of five: $50,641 to $151,922

Detroit, Michigan
Joshua Lott | AFP | Getty Images
Detroit, Michigan

MINNESOTA

Household of one: $23,465 to $70,394

Household of three: $40,642 to $121,926

Household of five: $52,469 to $157,405

An early morning jog around Lake Calhoun, Minneapolis/St. Paul Minnesota.
John Elk | Getty Images
An early morning jog around Lake Calhoun, Minneapolis/St. Paul Minnesota.

MISSISSIPPI

Household of one: $20,868 to $62,605

Household of three: $36,144 to $108,434

Household of five: $46,663 to $139,988

Vicksburg, Mississippi.
Peeter Visimaa | Getty Images
Vicksburg, Mississippi.

MISSOURI

Household of one: $21,445 to $64,336

Household of three: $37,144 to $111,432

Household of five: $47,953 to $143,858

Kansas City, Missouri
Andrew Rich | Getty Images
Kansas City, Missouri

MONTANA

Household of one: $22,696 to $68,086

Household of three: $39,309 to $117,928

Household of five: $ 50,748 to $152,245

Montana
Lonely Planet
Montana

NEBRASKA

Household of one: $21,758 to $65,273

Household of three: $37,685 to $113,056

Household of five: $48,652 to $145,955

Lincoln, Nebraska
Lonely Planet
Lincoln, Nebraska

NEVADA

Household of one: $23,609 to $70,827

Household of three: $40,891 to $122,675

Household of five: $52,791 to $158,373

Las Vegas, Nevada
Jacob Kepler | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Las Vegas, Nevada

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Household of one: $25,460 to $76,380

Household of three: $44,098 to $132,295

Household of five: $56,931 to $170,791

Portsmouth, New Hampshire
Loop Images | UIG | Getty Images
Portsmouth, New Hampshire

NEW JERSEY

Household of one: $27,528 to $82,583

Household of three: $47,679 to $143,038

Household of five: $61,554 to $184,661

Pedestrians walk along the Hudson River waterfront in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Emile Wamsteker | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Pedestrians walk along the Hudson River waterfront in Jersey City, New Jersey.

NEW MEXICO

Household of one: $22,840 to $68,519

Household of three: $39,559 to $118,678

Household of five: $51,071 to $153,212

Albuquerque, New Mexico
Richard Cummins | Lonely Planet Images | Getty Images
Albuquerque, New Mexico

NEW YORK

Household of one: $27,720 to $83,160

Household of three: $48,012 to $144,037

Household of five: $61,984 to $185,951

Sunset over New York skyline, on the subway overground train station.
LeoPatrizi | Getty Images
Sunset over New York skyline, on the subway overground train station.

NORTH CAROLINA

Household of one: $22,047 to $66,139

Household of three: $38,185 to $114,555

Household of five: $49,297 to $147,890

Raleigh, North Carolina.
Sean Pavone | Getty Images
Raleigh, North Carolina.

NORTH DAKOTA

Household of one: $21,974 to $65,922

Household of three: $38,060 to $114,181

Household of five: $49,136 to $147,406

Newly built apartments and condos for oil field workers on the edge of Watford City, North Dakota.
William Campbell | Corbis | Getty Images
Newly built apartments and condos for oil field workers on the edge of Watford City, North Dakota.

OHIO

Household of one: $21,542 to $64,624

Household of three: $37,310 to $111,932

Household of five: $48,168 to $144,503

Columbus, Ohio
Getty Images
Columbus, Ohio

OKLAHOMA

Household of one: $21,614 to $64,840

Household of three: $37,435 to $112,307

Household of five: $48,329 to $144,987

Tulsa, Oklahoma
Walter Bibikow | Getty Images
Tulsa, Oklahoma

OREGON

Household of one: $23,729 to $71,187

Household of three: $41,100 to $123,300

Household of five: $53,060 to $159,179

Beaverton, Oregon
Source: Town of Beaverton
Beaverton, Oregon

PENNSYLVANIA

Household of one: $23,705 to $71,115

Household of three: $41,058 to $123,175

Household of five: $53,006 to $159,018

Philadelphia skyline
Getty Images
Philadelphia skyline

RHODE ISLAND

Household of one: $23,585 to $70,755

Household of three: $40,850 to $122,550

Household of five: $52,738 to $158,212

Providence, Rhode Island
Jeff Greenberg | UIG | Getty Images
Providence, Rhode Island

SOUTH CAROLINA

Household of one: $21,758 to $65,273

Household of three: $37,685 to $113,056

Household of five: $48,652 to $145,955

Charleston, South Carolina
Stephen Saks | Lonely Planet Images | Getty Images
Charleston, South Carolina

SOUTH DAKOTA

Household of one: $21,061 to $63,182

Household of three: $36,478 to $109,433

Household of five: $47,093 to $141,278

South Dakota
Rich Murphy | Sioux Falls Convention & Visitors Bureau
South Dakota

TENNESSEE

Household of one: $21,782 to $65,345

Household of three: $37,727 to $113,181

Household of five: $48,706 to $146,116

People in Market Square on market day in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Csfotoimages | Getty Images
People in Market Square on market day in Knoxville, Tennessee.

TEXAS

Household of one: $23,249 to $69,745

Household of three: $40,267 to $120,802

Household of five: $51,985 to $155,954

Westlake, Texas
Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc | Corbis | Getty Images
Westlake, Texas

UTAH

Household of one: $23,369 to $70,106

Household of three: $40,475 to $121,426

Household of five: $52,254 to $156,760

A scene showing 25th Street in Ogden, Utah.
Mandicoleman.com | Getty Images
A scene showing 25th Street in Ogden, Utah.

VERMONT

Household of one: $24,090 to $72,269

Household of three: $41,724 to $125,174

Household of five: $53,867 to $161,599

Burlington, Vermont
Glenn Van Der Knijff | Getty Images
Burlington, Vermont

VIRGINIA

Household of one: $24,763 to $74,289

Household of three: $42,890 to $128,672

Household of five: $55,372 to $166,114

Richmond, Virginia.
Jeff Auth | Getty Images
Richmond, Virginia.

WASHINGTON

Household of one: $24,811 to $74,433

Household of three: $42,974 to $128,922

Household of five: $55,479 to $166,437

Belltown, Seattle neighborhood
Richard Cummins | Getty Images
Belltown, Seattle neighborhood

WEST VIRGINIA

Household of one: $21,253 to $63,759

Household of three: $36,811 to $110,433

Household of five: $47,523 to $142,568

West Virginia Capital Building.
Jodi Jacobson | E+ | Getty Images
West Virginia Capital Building.

WISCONSIN

Household of one: $22,335 to $67,004

Household of three: $38,684 to $116,054

Household of five: $49,942 to $149,825

Madison, Wisconsin
Greater Madison Convention & Visitors Bureau
Madison, Wisconsin

WYOMING

Household of one: $23,032 to $69,096

Household of three: $39,892 to $119,677

Household of five: $51,501 to $154,502

Jackson, Wyoming
Jeff Diener | Aurora | Getty Images
Jackson, Wyoming

