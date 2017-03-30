How much you have to earn to be considered middle class in every state

We let you in on the median income of those considered middle class across U.S. states. But what's the minimum you have to earn to be a part of this shrinking income tier?

Pew Research Center, which defines a middle class household income as two-thirds to double the national median ($55,775 as of 2016), provided CNBC with data for all 50 states and Washington, D.C., for various household sizes.

It's important to note that there's more to class than income — class can also be defined by net worth, education and occupation, for example — but household income can be a useful tool with which to sort.

Here's the full breakdown of how much money one-, three-, and five-person families have to earn to be considered middle class throughout the country.

ALABAMA

Household of one: $21,085 to $63,254



Household of three: $36,519 to $109,558

Household of five: $47,147 to $141,439