Okta skyrockets more than 35% after IPO

Okta shares popped 37 percent on Friday morning in their debut on the public market, trading around $23.

Shares of the stock started trading on the Nasdaq with the symbol OKTA.

The San Francisco-based company priced its offering at $17 a share, on the high end of the expected range of $15 a share to $17 a share. The 11-million-share offering will raise about $187 million for Okta, not counting an over-allotment.

Okta helps companies manage how their employees securely sign in to various cloud-based services. Its revenue grew to $160.3 million in the last fiscal year, up from $85.9 million the year before, according to regulatory filings. But net losses also grew to $83.5 million, wider than the $76.3 million net loss the prior year.

The company is backed by venture capital firms like Andreessen Horowitz, Greylock Partners, Khosla Ventures and Sequoia Capital.

It was an "inevitable" step for the technology company, CEO Todd McKinnon told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Friday.

"The first time you take venture funding, going public is inevitable and we felt the timing was right and this was a good environment," McKinnon said.

— With reporting from Arjun Kharpal and Ari Levy