Couple that saved $1 million to retire in their 30s share their No. 1 money saving tip

Justin and Kaisorn McCurry fast-tracked their retirement by saving up to 70% of their income and putting that money to work.

You don't have to win the lottery or even earn a huge paycheck to retire early, Justin tells CNBC: "It really just comes down to saving some of your income, setting it aside and letting it grow."

The key to saving more than half your income, he says, is to keep the "big three expenses" — housing, transportation and food — as low as possible: "Look at those top expenses and see if there's any negotiating room."