This is the best iPad Pro alternative that you can buy

The Tab S3 also supports a keyboard — a $129.99 accessory — and, like the iPad Pro, there's a smart connector on one side of the tablet that allows you to connect it without any sort of Bluetooth pairing. It just snaps right into place and starts working.
Four stereo speakers sit on each corner of the device, as they also do on the iPad Pro. The Tab S3's speakers got nice and loud when I put the tablet on my coffee table and played a 60s playlist on Spotify while tidying up the living room one Saturday, and I really liked the clear audio while watching "Caddy Shack" from the couch.
The similarities end there
The Galaxy Tab S3 runs Android Nougat, the latest version of Google's software. It allows you to run apps side-by-side, similar to what Apple allows on its iPad Pro products, and even pop-out video for picture-in-picture viewing while performing other tasks.
I'm worried about Android on tablets, though. Google frequently talks about Android for smartphones, but hasn't really discussed the OS for tablets recently. That makes me wonder how serious the future of Android tablets really is, and whether or not Google is putting its eggs into Chrome OS instead. Also, Samsung's updates are typically slow, so you might not get the latest version of Android for many months after it releases, if ever. Conversely, Apple updates its iPads frequently, and often supports individual models for many years. That's something to keep in mind.