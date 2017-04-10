This is the best iPad Pro alternative that you can buy

This tablet could be better than Apple’s iPad 5 Hours Ago | 02:51

If you're looking for a good alternative to the iPad Pro, and don't want the new iPad, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is your next best bet.

Samsung makes a bunch of tablets, but its "S" models are always the best. The Galaxy Tab S3 follows last year's Galaxy Tab S2, which seemed to pass under most people's radars even though it was a solid slate.

This year's model kicks butt, and it's easily one of the best tablets you can buy right now. It even outclasses the iPad Pro 9.7 in a few important areas, though there are some other aspects that aren't as good.

We'll walk you through everything.

It's similar to the iPad Pro 9.7...