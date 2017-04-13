Why one company pays employees to exercise 2.5 hours a week

Clif Bar, which is headquartered in Emeryville, California, makes it easy for its 490 employees to capitalize on the benefit — there's a 2,500 square-foot onsite gym with a bouldering wall, personal trainers, group classes, weights and machines.

"Our participation rate is extremely high," says Erickson, and it's only been beneficial to the company: "Our employees are more enthused and more inspired to work and fulfill their job because they have all these unique benefits."

Plus, this particular employee benefit could be boosting productivity. After all, the most successful people make time for exercise. "I definitely can achieve twice as much by keeping fit," billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson tells FourHourBodyPress. "It keeps the brain functioning well."

Science is in his corner: Studies show that exercise can help you out professionally.

Branson, who wakes up at 5:00 AM to work out, is far from the only successful individual who prioritizes fitness. Dozens of today's top business leaders, from Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg to media guru Oprah Winfrey, exercise regularly.

If it works for them, it could work for you.

Don't miss: Why one CEO shortened his company workday to 6 hours