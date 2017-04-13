Why one company pays employees to exercise 2.5 hours a week

Clif Bar & Company owners, husband-and-wife duo Gary Erickson and Kit Crawford, like to stay active. After all, the inspiration for their energy bar was born in 1990 when Erickson set off on a one-day, 175-mile bicycle ride.
Health and wellness have been the backbone of the company since day one, Erickson and Crawford tell CNBC. In fact, employees are encouraged to work out 30 minutes a day on company time, meaning they're essentially paid to exercise two-and-a-half hours a week.
"We have a program where if you work nine hours a day for nine days, then you get the tenth day — every other Friday — off," Erickson explains. "Or, you can work for eight-and-a-half hours and work out for 30 minutes."