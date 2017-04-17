3 apps you can use to file your taxes from your phone

Have you filed your taxes yet?

If you don't get them in by Tuesday, April 18, you could face harsh consequences, including steep fees, interest on what you owe or even loss of property.

Luckily, technology has made doing your taxes easier than ever, especially thanks to a selection of straightforward apps that allow you to file directly from your phone.

CNBC has rounded up three top choices: MyBlock, TaxSlayer and Credit Karma. Here's more detail about what each offers.

MyBlock

In addition to filing, H&R Block's tax app allows you to estimate potential refunds, to find local H&R Block offices, to view your previous years' tax returns and related documents, to scan and manage charitable donations, receipts and tax documents and to check your refund status.

It's available for both Apple and Android products.

Price: Free to download; prices vary to file