3 apps you can use to file your taxes from your phone

Have you filed your taxes yet?

If you don't get them in by Tuesday, April 18, you could face harsh consequences, including steep fees, interest on what you owe or even loss of property.

Luckily, technology has made doing your taxes easier than ever, especially thanks to a selection of straightforward apps that allow you to file directly from your phone.

CNBC has rounded up three top choices: MyBlock, TaxSlayer and Credit Karma. Here's more detail about what each offers.

MyBlock

In addition to filing, H&R Block's tax app allows you to estimate potential refunds, to find local H&R Block offices, to view your previous years' tax returns and related documents, to scan and manage charitable donations, receipts and tax documents and to check your refund status.

It's available for both Apple and Android products.

Price: Free to download; prices vary to file

TaxSlayer

The TaxSlayer app walks you through the filing process start to finish, from entering basic personal information to uploading your driver's license and W-2 forms. TaxSlayer guarantees all of its calculations and promises to earn you the maximum refund.

It's available for both Apple and Android products.

Price: The app is free; filing costs $17 for federal taxes and $22 for state

Credit Karma

Stay on top of your credit score with the Credit Karma app, which provides free credit monitoring, personalized recommendations for credit cards and loans and, in-app, the ability to dispute errors directly to TransUnion. Credit Karma also offers free tax filing services on its mobile site, which includes support for a number of documents and schedules. However, the tax filing option is still a work in progress: It doesn't yet cover multiple state filings, part-year state filings or married couples filing separately.

The app is available for both Apple and Android products.

Price: Free

Whether you're choosing to download an app or go a more traditional route, don't forget to get everything in by Tax Day: Tuesday, April 18.

