Here’s all you need to know about the French election

France is the second-largest economy in the euro zone and one of the seven biggest across the world. Its president holds enough powers to influence the country's economic and political path.

Furthermore, this election takes place at a time when the French people are increasingly concerned on security matters, after several terrorist attacks across the country, and disenchanted with high levels of unemployment and poor economic performance since the 2008 crisis. The candidates' proposals show that whatever the outcome this election will not only shape the future of France, but also of the European Union.

"As two candidates to the French presidential election expressed their desire to work on a 'Frexit' once elected, these elections have of course implications beyond French borders," Vincent Juvyns, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, told CNBC via email.