Google exec, Mark Cuban agree that these college majors are the most robot-resistant

If self-made billionaire Mark Cuban was starting college right now, he'd choose philosophy as his major over accounting.

That's because he strongly believes artificial intelligence will automate many jobs involving technical tasks, such as an accountant's. Jobs that rely more on personal judgement, critical thinking and creativity — skills more often associated with a liberal arts degree — are less at risk, he says.

"Knowing how to critically think and assess them from a global perspective I think is going to be more valuable," Cuban said, speaking at SXSW in March, "than what we see as exciting careers today which might be programming or CPA or those types of things."