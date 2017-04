When Don Halpern appeared on a "Shark Tank" episode that aired Friday to pitch his slash-proof, locking bag, investor Robert Herjavec was not impressed.

At least not Initially.

Herjavec, a self-made multi-millionaire cybersecurity entrepreneur, was skeptical that people would use the LocTote Industrial Bag. It's a heavy duty drawstring backpack made out of RFID-blocking material that protects your credit, debit and ATM cards, preventing hackers from being able to rip your financial data.