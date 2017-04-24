Voters who wish to hold Trump to the contract would do well to read the fine print. Rather than achieving his promises, the contract calls for his administration "to immediately pursue" three, multipoint action items intended to "clean up corruption," protect American workers and "restore security."



The White House has proven effective in selling Trump's executive orders — which are often largely symbolic or only direct agencies to review policies — as policy victories, said John Hudak, senior fellow in governance studies at the Brookings Institution. But he believes Trump will ultimately get judged on the "big-ticket" pledges that require congressional action — namely tax reform, health-care changes and infrastructure funding. The president promised those policies would help to boost economic growth and improve Americans' well-being.

"What people are focused on are jobs — beyond the executive orders — health care, the broader economy, taxes," Hudak said. "He can sell as many orders as he wants, but it's still going to come back to these big, flashy policy failures. It's hard to hang a presidential legacy on executive orders."

Here's a summary of how Trump has fared on some of his biggest campaign pledges: