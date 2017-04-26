16 things your successful friends have given up

These successful people share how to get more done in your 24-hour day Thursday, 6 Oct 2016 | 10:00 AM ET | 02:39

Don't let negative people tell you how the world is supposed to be. Find out for your yourself. Grab a piece of the map that guides your life from each of your successful friends. Combine all of their knowledge, and then stop consuming content like this. Then go out and execute on it.

5. They've given up on time wasting

Procrastinating is something your successful friends are really bad at. They have faith in what they can achieve and just get started on the goal. They treat life like every moment is precious, and they don't want to waste a second of it.

When your successful friends are old and have gray hair one day, they want to be proud of how they spent their time. Ideally, they want to have changed the world in some significant way, and for their legacy to last generations to come.

When they enter a room, they want to be given a standing ovation for the way they have lived their life. They are humbled by the gift of wisdom that they first saw, and then embraced with every cell in their body.

6. They've given up only consuming

Rather than consume YouTube videos all day long, your successful friends have given up consuming for creating. They spend as much time as possible doing the "doing" instead of sitting there watching others have the success they've always dreamt of.

As a rule of thumb, spend more than 50 percent of your time creating and leave the rest of the time for consuming.

7. They've given up selfishness