This is a strong job market for those with the skills to treat patients and build apps.

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, jobs platform Monster took a look at the occupations that will add the most jobs between now and 2024, and there's lots of good news for those thinking of entering the fields of health care and computer science.

The roles of nurse practitioner, physical therapist, statistician and physician assistant will all expand 30 percent or more over the coming decade.