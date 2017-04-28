10 college towns where it's cheaper to buy a house than rent

With student loan debt growing at a staggering rate — Americans owed $1.3 trillion in federal loans last year — college students push to save wherever they can.

At many schools, moving out of the dorms and into an off-campus rental is a surefire way to save cash. But as Realtor.com reports, in some college towns, you could save even more by buying a house.

Realtor.com found the college towns where it's cheaper to buy than rent by comparing median rental prices to median monthly home payments, which includes the mortgage, property taxes and insurance, for markets that contain at least one four-year college and a sizable number of students living off-campus. Median mortgage rates were calculated using the median price of homes listed on Realtor.com, assuming a 20 percent down payment.

It's worth noting that, when buying a house, you should always examine non-monetary factors, such as how long you'll live there and what your future goals are before pulling the trigger.

But if you're considering attending college or grad school in one of these 10 places and then sticking around, it might be worth checking out the local real estate.