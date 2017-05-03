CEO: Even to help your business save money, don't skimp on this one crucial thing

I could write, but I wasn't a journalist; I could sell, but I didn't know how to create tracking links to take our advertising to the next level. This meant bringing on experts to build out our editorial and sales departments. I wanted really big thinkers who could create growth, so I could then fund other areas of the business.

Our next full-time hire was in human resources.

Why your start-up needs HR

We were lucky enough to already have quite a bit of revenue coming in and knew we were going to hire a lot of people pretty quickly: 10-to-15 people by the end of the year. So, HR was a priority when we started growing the team.

It doesn't sound sexy or cost-effective. But it was important to us.

People have so many opinions on what HR should be. Should the department deal with problems and disputes, or benefits management? Both? Neither?

Alexis and I quickly realized that as a new shop, recruiting was going to be one of our biggest challenges. So we wanted HR to focus mainly on culture.

We had also both worked on our own for many years, so the only way we were willing to go back to an office was if it was at a place we loved. We didn't want to spend our days dealing with, for lack of a better word, drama. Prevention is huge: Our hope was that by investing in culture early on, we'd be able to set a precedent as the company grew and foster a happy, productive environment.