Boomer entrepreneurs are making it big by doing what they love

Bryan Kravitz has seen his career come full circle. He began repairing typewriters in the 1970s and continued his work until computers came on the scene. Then he moved into direct mail and marketing. But much to his delight and surprise, typewriters are back. And now Kravitz, at age 67, is back in the business of fixing them with his new company, Philly Typewriter.

"There's a backlog of I'd say, almost 20 machines right now," Kravitz says. He's already making money in his two-year-old venture. "I'm in really good health, I feel really good and I get up every day — what can I do, go to the golf course? Not me. I want to do things."

Kravitz says some writers prefer the sound and syncopation of typewriters when working, and he sees children come in the shop with parents as they're learning the alphabet.