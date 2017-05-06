With the obsession over data collection and analytics, we've become an open book for technology companies. And, "The Circle" wants to be a cautionary tale of what life could be like if we voluntarily sign away our rights.
But although it is somewhat rooted in reality, you'll have to suspend disbelief to take this film seriously.
The movie — which is loosely based on the 2013 David Eggers novel — follows the story of Mae (Emma Watson), a wide-eyed millennial protagonist with an art history degree. A friend named Annie lines up a job interview with her employer, The Circle, that turns cringeworthy and borders on sexual harassment. It seems to be a social network meets cloud services meets online wallet meets every single buzzworthy media company you can think of.
Soon, our heroine is working client customer service at the company, enjoying free concerts from Beck, swanky dorm style housing in the Bay Area, and a generous health insurance plan that extends to cover family members with pre-exisisting conditions. It's the new American dream.
When she leaves work, she never gets stuck in traffic.The weather is eerily sunny and perfect. One random benevolent executive that only Mae seems to communicate with conjures white wine from the bushes. The Circle has even managed to solve tech's diversity problem, with about as many women working at the company as men and a balance of people from all backgrounds. Oh, and there's also no children around, but that part may not be far from the truth.