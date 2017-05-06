Despite seeming to work at a tech utopia, not everything is perfect for Mae. She's forced to party and stay on campus with her colleagues so she can share enviable pictures on her social feeds. The executive shows her an empty abandoned tunnel and tries to strike fear in her with talk impending server installation.

Mae grows more distant from her family and loved ones, especially when she boasts about her ex-boyfriend Mercer's bespoke deer antler chandelier business, which causes him to be ridiculed by animal lovers. It's a bit strange how easily online critics find Mercer, especially since he's made an emphatic point that he's off-the-social-grid. Hey, maybe The Circle really can do everything.

Then, in an effort to get people and politicians to be more transparent, Mae's manipulating boss — who is played by Tom Hanks, who no one could believe is evil — gets her to wear an 24/7 camera. The "novel" idea ignores the entire lifecasting trend where social media stars like iJustine got their start. Mae embarrasses her family by broadcasting one of her parent's jaunts in bed, and still her feed isn't shut down.

Mae even pitches a ludicrous idea to tie voting to The Circle for the sake of convenience. Governments could, of course, just take Austrailia's lead and fine citizens, or they could ask a third-party to handle the solemn civic duty — which makes no legal sense.

Eventually The Circle's actions turn into a drone-induced public relations' nightmare, causing Mae to snap out of her love for her company. What's the first thing she does? Reconnects with Annie using The Circle's video chat, apparently forgetting her cult-like employers ability to access all data is what caused this mess in the first place. We get an uncharacteristic Hollywood ending, which to be fair differs from the more satirical book. She presumably leaves her plush job to pursue whatever art history majors do with their degrees.

In the end, the audience is stuck wondering if they should fear the tech world being run by people like Mae, or fear that people seem to be working for companies where people have little understanding of what they do.

Actually, both may not be as far from reality as we think.