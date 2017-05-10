Warren Buffett's winning investing strategy can be applied to any purchase you make

"His approach is to be really sure of something before he buys it, and one of the ways he exercises that discipline is to sort of almost never sell. Not never sell, because he does sell stocks, but he sort of says to himself, 'I know I'm almost never going to sell it, I've really got to like it before I get into it," Buffett's biographer Roger Lowenstein, author of "Buffett: The Making of an American Capitalist," explained to Yahoo's Alexis Christoforous.

"It's not the not selling that makes these so good, it's that discipline to buy things only when he really, really likes them," Lowenstein says.

While not everyone will garner the same results as Buffett on the stock market, his core principle can be applied to almost every purchase we make: Invest for the long-term.

When deciding whether or not to buy a home, one of the first questions to ask yourself is: How long do I plan on staying here? The longer you live there, usually, the more valuable an investment real estate becomes.

"As a renter, you can easily spend half a million dollars or more on rent over the years ($1,500 a month for 30 years comes to $540,000), and in the end wind up just where you started — owning nothing," self-made millionaire David Bach writes in "The Automatic Millionaire." "Or you can buy a house and spend the same amount paying down a mortgage, and in the end wind up owning your own home free and clear!"