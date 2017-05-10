Warren Buffett's winning investing strategy can be applied to any purchase you make

Warren Buffett knows a thing or two about choosing worthwhile investments.
When deciding whether or not to invest in a company, he and his partners follow a few simple guidelines. One of those is trying to determine the company's longevity.
"We sort of know it when we see it," Buffett said during the the Berkshire Hathaway 2017 Annual Shareholders Meeting. "It would tend to be a business that for one reason or another we can look out five or 10 or 20 years, and decide that the competitive advantage that it had at the present would last over that period."
Simply put, Buffett decides a business is worth investing in because it will last. He purchased See's Candies with longtime business partner Charlie Munger in 1972 and spent more than $1 billion on Coca-Cola stock in 1988 — both of which turned out to be good bets and both of which he still owns today.