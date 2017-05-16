The online brokerage industry has been in what analysts describe as an "all out" price war this year. But in the race to zero, there is already a clear winner: Robinhood, a zero-commission stock-trading app.
Baiju Bhatt and Vlad Tenev, former classmates at Stanford University, founded two start-ups selling trading software to hedge funds. Now they are having success selling to investors pretty far down from Wall Street's 0.0001 percent.
"Younger Americans, millennials, are our customers," said Bhatt, co-founder of Robinhood, which they launched in 2013 and is the No. 43 start-up on the 2017 CNBC Disruptor 50 list. "People between 18 and 35, all around the U.S.," are the primary clients, Bhatt said.