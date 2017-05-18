Progyny "turns the insurance model on its head," Schlanger says. The company is more concerned with value and patient outcomes, so it doesn't want anyone to cut corners. Procedures including IVF and pre-implantation genetic screening are covered at almost 450 clinics nationwide, the largest network of reproductive endocrinologists in the country. Some employer plans also cover surrogacy. Each patient is assigned a Patient Care Advocate to help them understand the risks and benefits of each procedure and provide emotional support throughout the process.

The result is better outcomes. With IVF, Progyny clinicians have a 20 percent higher success rate than the national average; when it comes to multiple births, they exceed the national average by 74 percent.

This approach is appealing to employers in part because it results in cheaper hospital stays and fewer rounds of expensive IVF. But companies are also realizing they have to provide more benefits to keep the best employees. One in eight couples will experience fertility issues when trying to get pregnant, and covering infertility services shows those employees that they are important to the company, Schlanger says.

More from CNBC Disruptor 50:

Uber vs. Lyft: A race that isn't anywhere near over

Why Warren Buffett is betting on this software start-up

Forget Silicon Valley, this is the red-hot market US start-ups are flocking to

If they give their workers better outcomes, they're more likely to stick with the company and come back after they've had babies. That's especially important for millennials, who demand better work-life balance. "We're helping employers realize that if they cover fertility the right way, if they provide access to all the best treatments and best science, they avoid all these extra costs, like absenteeism and loss of productivity," Schlanger said.