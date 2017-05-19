Foursquare CEO says 'there's no limit' to the industries that mobile data will disrupt   

The refurbished platform allows Foursquare, No. 46 on CNBC's Disruptor 50 list, and its array of customers to understand people's movements across 200 countries, giving them an accurate sense of economic shifts and patterns across the globe.

"Every business in the world has this fingerprint. There's different WiFis that are available on the tenth floor than the third floor, GPS signals, Bluetooth beacons. We've taken billions of signals, called check-ins, and we provided these wonderful apps for people," Glueck said. "But in the process of checking in at 100 million places, they've mapped the world for us. And that allows us to do some magical things."

The tech companies Foursquare serves are not just startups using the platform to make their apps more intelligent. Their clients include some of tech's biggest players, putting Foursquare in the ranks of Facebook and Google when it comes to understanding where people are going.

"It allows us to make technology that lets you tag a tweet on Twitter from where you're standing. It lets Snapchat make better geofilters. Uber drivers, if you use that app, they're using our database of the world's places kept fresh by people checking in and a million different people, kind of Wikipedia-style, editing. So all of these technology companies are benefiting from this living, breathing set of explorers that are mapping the world every day," the CEO said.

Glueck added that an advantage of Foursquare is that the service is "Switzerland" when it comes to fierce competition in the tech space, making a point to remain neutral while providing key information to its customers.

Watch the full segment here: