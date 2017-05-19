Foursquare CEO says 'there's no limit' to the industries that mobile data will disrupt   

"The interesting thing about it is everyone who's not Facebook and Google is pretty much using our platform," he said. "We are one of only three companies in the world that can recognize, across the world, when phones walk in and out of these places. And if you look at all our paying customers, it's Apple, it's Microsoft, it's Snap, it's Twitter, it's Uber, it's Pinterest, it's Samsung, and 100,000 other companies."
And although Foursquare has been around for a while, its constantly evolving platform and strategic position in the big data space makes the future look pretty bright, Glueck said.
"Take a look at real estate in the future. It's something we're thinking about," the CEO said. "We know who's on every block in 150 countries and how far they've come from and what kinds of people [they are], and so we think in the future we can help not just technology companies and big advertisers but also real estate and, you name it, urban planning."
When Cramer asked whether the company is considering an initial public offering, Glueck said his goal is to become profitable before entering the public market.
"We did 74 percent revenue growth last year, and we're growing about that fast this year, so we've said we're on track to be $100 million revenue business in the near future and from there, the sky's the limit," he said.