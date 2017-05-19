A number of other founders and CEOs surveyed say they think of themselves as rule-breakers, but thoughtful ones.

"To be a successful leader, you need to know when to take risks, when to play by the rules and when to set the standard for others," says MongoDB CEO Dev Ittycheria.

That entrepreneurial moxy is a key if a start-up is get on the fast track to success, according to Jeff Jordan, a partner of Andreessen Horowitz who sits on the board of Airbnb and Pinterest, which were No. 1 and No. 31, respectively, on this year's CNBC Disruptor 50 list.

"The biggest thing you're investing in is the entrepreneur," he said. "It turns out early stage, middle stage, late stage, you're investing in the entrepreneur. So you're looking for someone who is passionate, can tell a story, and most of all, is persistent."

They also need to be brave and courageous, Jordan explained, because the one constant in a start-up is that things will go wrong all the time, so you need someone who can power through them.

More from CNBC Disruptor 50:

This little-known start-up is disrupting Facebook, Google and Amazon

Elon Musk is rushing to beat NASA to Mars, perhaps during Trump presidency

Uber vs. Lfyt: A race that isn't anywhere near being over

Taking this into account, perhaps it's no surprise that hiring qualified talent is the greatest challenge facing Disruptor 50 founders and CEOs we surveyed. Thirty-two of this year's Disruptor companies responded to the survey.

Staffing challenges was the top issue cited, by 44 percent of respondents, followed in a distant second by a related issue, delegating responsibility, cited by nearly 16 percent of those surveyed.