Making these 2 mental shifts in the morning can boost your success all day

If you're just getting started in the working world, it's easy to get sidetracked by nerves and anxiety.

There's the stress of trying to please your boss and co-workers, a potential lack of confidence in your abilities and the task of making a good first impression early on in the workplace.

The solution: Starting the morning strong and getting focused before you arrive at your office for the day.

Author and journalist Daniel McGinn explores these topics, and more, in his forthcoming book, Psyched Up: How the Science of Mental Preparation Can Help You Succeed. Here are two ways to manage your mornings better for a successful work day.

1. Get your emotions in check in the A.M.

The first tip McGinn gives is to turn moments of anxiety into positive situations. This can be particularly helpful in the morning.

"For people who suffer from extreme nerves before a performance, the takeaway from the reappraisal research is clear," he writes. "No matter what anyone tells you, don't obsess over calming down."

If you have a presentation or major meeting to attend that day, it's easy to overthink things and become frazzled in the morning. If that's the case, McGinn offers this advice: "Tell yourself the sweaty palms and racing heart are a positive sign, because they signify excitement."

He adds, "You're lucky to be here and to have this opportunity to prove how good you are."

This advice underscores what emotional intelligence expert and author Travis Bradberry has to say. "Stress and worry are fueled by our own skewed perception of events," he explains. "You can't control your circumstances, but you can control how you respond to them."

2. Develop a daily ritual that helps you focus

The second piece of advice McGinn suggests is to implement a daily routine or ritual.

This, he says, "really can help someone perform better." A daily set of tasks is particularly useful for the world's greatest sports stars, he explains, and can also be applied to an employee's morning habits.

"Routines help focus athletes' attention, limit distractions ... and help them feel optimistic, energized and in a confident mental state," writes McGinn.

For employees, this can mean setting aside time each morning to create a checklist for the day ahead, have a healthy breakfast or even meditate ahead of getting to work.

"Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran's schedule exemplifies McGinn's tip on focusing and preparing for work early each day. The investor and real estate mogul has a morning routine which includes creating a list of priorities.

"Small boosts can make a big difference." -Daniel McGinn, author, "Psyched Up: How the Science of Mental Preparation Can Help You Succeed"

First, she sorts all her tasks into three buckets: A, B and C. "The A's are where the gold is," she says in an interview with Inc. Magazine. "These are the things that will move my business ahead and make me money."

"I always schedule and tackle A tasks in the morning, as it's my most productive time," she adds.

McGinn emphasizes that these tips can give employees a unique edge early in their careers.

"In our performance-oriented culture," he writes, "those small boosts can make a big difference."

Disclosure: CNBC owns the exclusive off-network cable rights to "Shark Tank."

