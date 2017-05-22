Making these 2 mental shifts in the morning can boost your success all day

If you're just getting started in the working world, it's easy to get sidetracked by nerves and anxiety.

There's the stress of trying to please your boss and co-workers, a potential lack of confidence in your abilities and the task of making a good first impression early on in the workplace.

The solution: Starting the morning strong and getting focused before you arrive at your office for the day.

Author and journalist Daniel McGinn explores these topics, and more, in his forthcoming book, Psyched Up: How the Science of Mental Preparation Can Help You Succeed. Here are two ways to manage your mornings better for a successful work day.