Here's what he believes are the three key factors to observe before deciding to invest in a start-up.

Entrepreneurial drive. "The biggest thing you're investing in is the entrepreneur. It turns out early stage, middle stage, late stage — you're investing in the entrepreneur," says Jordan. "So you're looking for someone who is passionate, can tell a story and, most of all, is persistent. And brave and courageous. Because the one constant in a start-up is things go wrong all the time, and you need someone who can power through them."

Jordan points out that business models evolve, as do companies' vision, so the key is having someone who's willing to adapt to the market and shift focus with the opportunities. The entrepreneur has to be better than the idea, because ideas change, Jordan says, adding, "I remember the first time I heard both Airbnb and Pinterest. I was like, I'm not sure I get it — you know, sharing your home with a stranger, a digital pinboard — then you see what the entrepreneur can do with it and turn it into, and that's where the magic happens."