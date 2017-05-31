Fed news, politics, data set the agenda on Wall Street; oil eyed

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a relatively flat open Wednesday, as investors geared up for more data, while keeping a close eye on what's happening in the political sphere globally.

On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank is set to release its latest installment of the Beige Book, slated to come out at 2.00 p.m. ET.

The report comes just weeks before the Fed is set to meet to discuss its monetary policy, with many analysts pricing in an interest rate hike at its June meeting.

Sticking with the Fed, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan and San Francisco Fed President John Williams are both expected to speak at separate engagements on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in data, investors will be on the lookout for the latest Chicago PMI figures, due out at 9.45 a.m. ET, followed by pending home sales, expected at 10.00 a.m. ET.

On the earnings front, Michael Kors, J.Jill, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Box are releasing their latest corporate results.