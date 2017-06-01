Meal delivery start-up Blue Apron files to go public, revenue grew 10x between 2014 and 2016

Blue Apron, a company that delivers ingredients for meals people can cook at home, on Thursday submitted a filing kicking off the process to go public on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), under the symbol APRN. The company aims to raise $100 million although it could raise more in the deal.
Typical of venture-backed start-ups filing to go public, Blue Apron is seeing rapidly expanding revenues: net revenue grew more than 10 times between 2014 ($77 million) and 2016 ($795 million). But its losses are also growing rapidly: It lost nearly as much money in the first quarter of 2017 ($52 million, on quarterly revenue of $244 million) as it did in all of 2016 (when it lost $55 million on $795 million in revenue).