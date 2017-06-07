The No. 1 mistake people make when writing work emails

The average office worker spends six hours a day checking email, receives about 121 of them daily and hoards an average of 500 unread messages.

How do you make sure your manager or peers not only notice your emails, but actually read them? Two career experts share the number one mistake people make when writing work emails: typing ones that are too long.

Workplace strategy expert and author of "The Healthy Workplace" Leigh Stringer tells CNBC that email is most useful in a transactional sense, such as sending documents and attachments or setting up meetings and deadlines. "A long email is a signal you're using the wrong communication tool," says Stringer.