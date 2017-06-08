Pound holds weaker in early Asia as exit polls point to hung UK parliament, Asian share indexes point up

In Asia, Japanese stocks appeared poised to rise on Friday. Nikkei futures in Chicago traded higher by 0.61 percent at 20,030 and futures in Osaka gained 0.51 percent to trade at 20,010. Both were higher than the Nikkei 225's last close of 19,909.26.

Australian SPI futures added 0.06 percent to trade at 5,680 compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close of 5,676.597.

Stateside, stocks on Wall Street ended the session slightly higher following former FBI Director James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The Dow Jones industrial average finished 0.04 percent or 8.84 points higher at 21,182.53, the S&P 500 added 0.03 percent or 0.65 points to close at 2,433.79 and the Nasdaq rose 0.39 percent or 24.38 points to end at 6,321.76.