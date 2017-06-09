    ×

    UK Election 2017

    Brexit campaigner Farage hints at political return over second referendum fears

    • Brexit proponent Nigel Farage suggested he would have "no choice" but to return to frontline politics if Brexit was under threat.
    • The former UKIP leader warned, "We may well be looking down the barrel of a second referendum."
    Nigel Farage has said he would feel forced to launch a political comeback if Brexit was under threat, as official results showed Prime Minister Theresa May's right-wing Conservatives has lost an overall majority in the British Parliament.

    The former U.K. Independence Party (UKIP) leader told BBC on Friday morning that "we may well be looking down the barrel of a second referendum."

    Farage, who resigned as UKIP leader shortly after Britain voted to leave the EU in 2016, suggested a potential coalition government led by left-wing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn would put Brexit "in some trouble."

    When asked whether he would consider returning to British politics if he believed Brexit was at risk, Farage replied, "I would have absolutely no choice but to do exactly that."

    By 7:00 a.m. London time, Prime Minister Theresa May's ruling Conservative party had won 313 seats while the opposition Labour Party, led by Jeremy Corbyn, had 260 seats. Meanwhile, the Scottish National Party (SNP) won 35 seats, the Liberal Democrats were at 12 and the Democratic Unionist Party had secured 10. Voter turnout was at 68.7 percent, according to the BBC.


    Farage went on to describe Theresa May as "toast" on Friday and predicted it would be "just a matter of time" before the prime minister was forced to resign.

    Shortly after winning her Maidenhead seat back, May said on Friday that it would be incumbent on her party to offer stability if the Conservatives won the most seats. The British prime minister is scheduled to deliver a statement at 10 a.m. London time amid reports she could step down.

