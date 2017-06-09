Brexit campaigner Farage hints at political return over second referendum fears

Nigel Farage has said he would feel forced to launch a political comeback if Brexit was under threat, as official results showed Prime Minister Theresa May's right-wing Conservatives has lost an overall majority in the British Parliament.

The former U.K. Independence Party (UKIP) leader told BBC on Friday morning that "we may well be looking down the barrel of a second referendum."

Farage, who resigned as UKIP leader shortly after Britain voted to leave the EU in 2016, suggested a potential coalition government led by left-wing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn would put Brexit "in some trouble."